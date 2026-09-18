Friday, September 18, 2026
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Friday, September 18, 2026
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FUEL PRICE
18-SEP-2026
PETROL
-0.43 PKR
Rs. 390.79/ltr
DIESEL
+3.47 PKR
Rs. 424.92/ltr
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Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Payments owed to dealers under the package will be routed through the State Bank of Pakistan and transferred to dealers' bank accounts within 48 hours.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The government and petroleum dealers reached an agreement Friday on the Fuel Relief Package, ending a deadlock that had stalled its implementation, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association said.

Under the agreement, payments owed to dealers under the package will be routed through the State Bank of Pakistan and transferred to dealers' bank accounts within 48 hours. The government is expected to issue a formal notification detailing the payment mechanism shortly.

The agreement was reached during negotiations held via Zoom and attended by PPDA Chairman Malik Khuda Baksh, Vice Chairman Tariq Hassan, Anwar Kamal and Malik Sher Khan. PPDA Sindh President Ameer Khan participated via a Zoom link.

The PPDA called the negotiations a positive development and said the petroleum minister assured participants that consultation with all stakeholders would be improved going forward.

The association said dealers have begun implementing the package and expressed hope that timely implementation of the payment mechanism would address their concerns.

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