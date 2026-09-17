Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids

Officials will also discuss policies adopted by Australia and other countries to regulate children’s access to social media.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government is considering new restrictions on children’s use of social media, with the Ministry of Interior planning consultations with relevant authorities over concerns about child exploitation and inappropriate online content, according to a report.





One proposal under consideration is setting a minimum age for social media use. Officials are also looking at ways to address inappropriate content created under the label of family vlogging. The government is also considering possible restrictions or bans on certain social media platforms. However, no final decision has been made yet.





The Ministry of Interior is expected to hold a meeting with relevant stakeholders before any decision is taken. Officials from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and federal and provincial police departments are expected to attend.





Officials will also discuss policies adopted by Australia and other countries to regulate children’s access to social media. The move comes as several countries are introducing or considering stricter rules for minors on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, citing concerns about children’s online safety.





In Pakistan, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution on Sept. 1 calling for a ban on social media accounts for children under 16. The resolution also called for parental or legal guardian consent and reliable age-verification systems. The resolution urged the federal government to introduce stronger legal protections for children online and require social media platforms to follow child-safety standards.