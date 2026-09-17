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Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive

Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids

Officials will also discuss policies adopted by Australia and other countries to regulate children’s access to social media.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan government eyes age limits on social media

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government is considering new restrictions on children’s use of social media, with the Ministry of Interior planning consultations with relevant authorities over concerns about child exploitation and inappropriate online content, according to a report.


One proposal under consideration is setting a minimum age for social media use. Officials are also looking at ways to address inappropriate content created under the label of family vlogging. The government is also considering possible restrictions or bans on certain social media platforms. However, no final decision has been made yet.


The Ministry of Interior is expected to hold a meeting with relevant stakeholders before any decision is taken. Officials from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and federal and provincial police departments are expected to attend.


Officials will also discuss policies adopted by Australia and other countries to regulate children’s access to social media. The move comes as several countries are introducing or considering stricter rules for minors on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, citing concerns about children’s online safety.


In Pakistan, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution on Sept. 1 calling for a ban on social media accounts for children under 16. The resolution also called for parental or legal guardian consent and reliable age-verification systems. The resolution urged the federal government to introduce stronger legal protections for children online and require social media platforms to follow child-safety standards.

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