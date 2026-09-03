Momina Iqbal harassment case takes new storm as NCCIA declares Saqib, wife innocent

The NCCIA changed its investigation team and formed a joint investigation team (JIT), to conduct a fresh inquiry into the case.

LAHORE: A new twist in actress Momina Iqbal’s harassment case has sparked fresh attention after the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) declared PML-N lawmaker Saqib Chadhar and his wife, Sumaira, innocent of allegations involving harassment and death threats.

According to the report, the NCCIA changed its investigation team and formed a joint investigation team (JIT), to conduct a fresh inquiry into the case. The investigation officer also told the court that there was no need to arrest Chadhar or his wife at this stage. Chadhar withdrew his interim bail petition.

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Momina Iqbal attended the hearing with her lawyer, Adnan Ehsan, who challenged the findings presented by the NCCIA. Ehsan objected to the investigation report and argued that the agency had changed the investigation team without informing or consulting the complainant.

He further alleged that the newly appointed investigation officer cleared the suspects without completing the inquiry. Momina Iqbal also claimed that the hearing was unfair, saying she would present all the evidence on social media and let the public decide whether the court’s order was correct in her case.

She said she would no longer go to court to prove herself, adding that the public would make the final judgment and that the government should be compelled to take action on the matter. The latest court proceedings have added another layer to the case, with the NCCIA’s fresh investigation clearing the accused while Iqbal’s legal team continues to challenge the findings.