Sindh launches anti-polio drive across from September 21

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the province will launch an anti-polio campaign from Sept. 21 to 27, targeting more than 10 million children across Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the province will launch an anti-polio campaign from Sept. 21 to 27, targeting more than 10 million children across Sindh.

The campaign will be conducted in all 30 districts of the province, including 23 fully covered districts and seven partially covered districts. Children under age 5 will be given polio drops during the campaign. Children who have received polio drops during previous campaigns will also be given the vaccine again.

Murad has written a letter to media houses, urging them to raise awareness about the importance of giving polio drops to every child. He asked media organizations to dedicate the first 15 seconds of every hourly bulletin to the anti-polio campaign.

The letter stated that the media has a key role in helping eliminate the polio virus.

Murad Ali Shah said the continued detection of poliovirus in environmental samples remains a cause for concern.

The chief minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio remains present. He urged parents and caregivers to cooperate with polio workers during the campaign.