Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women

A nationwide baseline survey is also underway across Pakistan’s four provinces to examine the current complaint process.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is developing a new digital "Gender Tracker" to monitor online harassment of women and the unauthorized use of their photos and videos, officials said Wednesday, as authorities work to improve protection, reporting and legal support for women facing gender-based violence.





The system is part of a wider effort to strengthen how complaints involving violence and discrimination against women are handled and to make support services easier to access.





The development was discussed during a meeting of the National Commission on the Status of Women, chaired by acting chairperson Nafisa Shah. Noreen Bano briefed officials on steps being taken to improve the commission’s complaint system.





A nationwide baseline survey is also underway across Pakistan’s four provinces to examine the current complaint process and identify areas that need improvement. Officials said the system will become more accessible by offering services in multiple local languages, including Urdu, Sindhi, Pashto and Balochi.





Authorities have also developed a specialized online portal and digital dashboard to collect and monitor information related to gender-based violence. The platforms are expected to be launched soon.





The National Gender Dashboard will track the status of women through 115 indicators covering different areas of their lives. Officials said the data will help identify shortcomings, measure progress and provide a clearer picture of gender-related issues across the country.





The commission is also considering appointing women lawyers in each province to provide legal assistance to women who seek help through the complaint system.





Provincial police chiefs have been asked to submit updated information on crimes against women. Officials said the data will help improve national statistics and contribute to the preparation of the National Gender Equality Report.





Another planned initiative is a Women Facilitation Center, which officials aim to complete by 2027. The proposed center would bring several services together in one location, including help with national identity documents, passports, health care, counseling and judicial matters.





Officials said work on the Gender Dashboard and National Gender Equality Report is continuing. More information about the new systems is expected when they are officially launched.