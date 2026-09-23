Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan

Joint intelligence-based operation in Pishukan seizes large quantities of alcohol and illegal medicines.

GWADAR: Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Coast Guards have thwarted an attempted smuggling operation in Pishukan, Balochistan, recovering a large quantity of prohibited goods during a joint intelligence-based operation, the military’s media wing said.





The operation was carried out with support from the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center, targeting efforts to move prohibited items through the area.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the operation led to the recovery and seizure of a large quantity of alcohol and illegal medicines.





The confiscated items were handed over to the Pakistan Coast Guards for further legal action, the statement said.





The operation highlighted coordination between the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Coast Guards in detecting and disrupting smuggling attempts through intelligence sharing and joint action.





The two institutions reaffirmed their commitment to preventing Pakistan’s maritime areas and territory from being used for smuggling and other illegal activities.