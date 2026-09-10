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Security forces kill 11 Indian-sponsored militants in Balochistan

ISPR says security forces targeted militant hideouts in Kharan and Washuk

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have stepped up counterterrorism operations in Balochistan, killing 11 militants in separate intelligence-led raids in Kharan and Washuk, Pakistan’s military said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, or ISPR, the operations were conducted on Sept. 6 and 7 following reports of militant activity in the two districts.

In Kharan, militants allegedly set up roadblocks on Sept. 6 in an attempt to disrupt local traffic. Security forces responded and killed eight militants during the ensuing operation, the ISPR said.

The following day, troops conducted an intelligence-based operation in Washuk after receiving information about a militant hideout. A heavy exchange of fire followed, killing three more militants, according to the military.

Security forces also recovered about 2.9 tons of explosive material during the operations. The ISPR said the material was being used to manufacture improvised explosive devices.

A sanitization operation was underway in the surrounding areas to locate and eliminate any remaining militants, the military said.

The ISPR described the militants as Indian-sponsored but did not provide further details about their identities, affiliations or the evidence behind the allegation.

The operations were carried out under the government’s Azm-e-Istehkam counterterrorism initiative, as security forces and law enforcement agencies continue efforts to curb militant activity across the country.

The military said counterterrorism operations would continue until terrorism allegedly backed and facilitated by foreign actors is eliminated.

The ISPR did not report any casualties among security personnel in the two operations.

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