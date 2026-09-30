Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match

Babar's recent first-class performances have drawn attention among fans.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam was surrounded by a large group of spectators after his dismissal on Wednesday, Sept. 30, during a domestic first-class cricket match in Islamabad, as fans entered the playing area and tried to take selfies with him.





The incident took place during the President’s Trophy Grade-I match between Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and State Bank of Pakistan at Diamond Club Ground.





A large number of spectators entered the field after Babar was dismissed for 21 runs off 39 balls. Several fans surrounded the batter and attempted to take selfies with him as he walked back toward the pavilion.

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Babar appeared to have difficulty making his way through the crowd. According to reports from the scene, one fan approached him with a cellphone while trying to take a selfie. Babar took the phone and threw it away.

The incident raised questions about security arrangements at the venue and how spectators were able to enter the playing area. Babar returned to first-class cricket this month after a seven-year absence. His return has so far produced modest results with the bat.





In the previous match against Khan Research Laboratories at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Babar scored 12 and four runs. He also scored 21 against State Bank of Pakistan in Islamabad.





The former Pakistan captain remains one of the country's most popular cricketers, attracting large crowds wherever he plays. A significant number of spectators had also gathered at Abbottabad specifically to watch him. Babar's recent first-class performances have drawn attention as he looks to regain form in domestic cricket.