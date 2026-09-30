Pakistan Navy finds K2 Airways wreckage in Arabian Sea

Navy teams locate the Boeing 737-400 wreckage and black box after two months of deep-sea operations.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy has located the wreckage and black box of a K2 Airways Boeing 737-400 cargo aircraft about 3,200 meters deep in the Arabian Sea, nearly two months after the July crash.





The discovery was made during a two-month underwater search launched after the accident, with naval teams working to locate the aircraft and recover evidence for investigators.





The operation involved naval vessels equipped with specialized technology developed by the National Engineering and Scientific Commission, or NESCOM, to conduct the deep-sea search under challenging conditions.





The search teams eventually located the aircraft’s black box at a depth of approximately 3,200 meters (10,500 feet) below the surface.





The flight recorder could provide investigators with critical data and help establish the sequence of events leading to the accident.





The Pakistan Navy has shared details of the discovery with the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation, or BASI, which is responsible for investigating aircraft accidents and incidents.





The Navy described the mission as a first-of-its-kind operation for the service, highlighting the technical challenges of locating an aircraft and its black box at such extreme depth.





Investigators are expected to examine the recovered flight recorder for information that could help determine the circumstances surrounding the July accident.