Pakistan Navy seizes 2,800kg of drugs in Arabian Sea

Narcotics worth an estimated $750 million recovered during an operation involving two naval ships.

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy ships have seized more than 2,800 kilograms of drugs worth an estimated $750 million during an operation in the Arabian Sea, the military’s media wing said.





The operation was carried out by PNS Hunain and PNS Yarmook as part of maritime security operations, targeting a suspected fishing boat in the Arabian Sea.





The naval vessels recovered more than 2,800 kilograms of narcotics during the operation. The seized drugs were valued at about $750 million in the international market, according to the military’s media wing.





The seizure dealt a significant blow to suspected drug trafficking through maritime routes.





Chief of the Naval Staff Adm. Naveed Ashraf praised the crews of PNS Hunain and PNS Yarmook for successfully carrying out the operation.









The Pakistan Navy said it remains ready to prevent illegal activities at sea and protect Pakistan’s maritime interests.





It also said the Navy continues to play an active role in international maritime security efforts while safeguarding the country’s maritime interests.