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Bear kills woman in her Siberian garden as Krasnoyarsk region records 7th death

Experts cited in Russian media have pointed to a shortage of natural food as one possible factor behind increased bear activity.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Bear kills woman in her Siberian garden

A 51-year-old woman was killed by a brown bear in her own garden in Siberia on Friday, Sept. 25, after she encountered the animal trying to enter a pen holding domestic animals, marking the seventh fatal bear attack in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region about 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) east of Moscow, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee since the beginning of September.


The woman had stepped onto her property when she saw the bear near the animal pen. The bear charged at her and inflicted fatal injuries, investigators said. A neighbor heard the attack and shot and killed the bear.

Video released by investigators showed officials moving through a wooded area and examining the dead animal following the attack. A forensic medical examination has been ordered as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.


The incidents have also drawn scrutiny from authorities. Investigators have opened a criminal case over alleged negligence connected to attacks by bears, while officials have examined the management of the region’s bear population.


Experts cited in Russian media have pointed to a shortage of natural food as one possible factor behind increased bear activity. An early, dry spring reportedly reduced the availability of berries, potentially pushing bears closer to populated areas in search of food.


Human behavior may also be contributing to encounters. Experts have warned that exposed food waste can attract bears, while ignoring safety measures can increase the risk of dangerous encounters.

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