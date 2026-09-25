Friday, September 25, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, September 25, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
26-SEP-2026
PETROL
+2.02 PKR
Rs. 391.30/ltr
DIESEL
-3.59 PKR
Rs. 408.53/ltr
Headlines
Bear kills woman in her Siberian garden as Krasnoyarsk region records 7th death TSBL plans crypto move, explores SPAC launch in Pakistan Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace FDA approves Lilly’s 'Onswik' basal insulin, cutting 300+ shots a year for Type 2 diabetes Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy reunion rumors, says ‘No one is back together’ Welsh police cyberattack sparks probe into possible staff data breach T-T fever sparks as Tom Cruise eyes 'Old School' rom-com with Taylor Swift PM Shehbaz Sharif, Prince Rahim Aga Khan discuss expanding Pakistan-AKDN partnership Peshawar Civil Secretariat, other government buildings evacuated as security alert intensifies Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar eyes stronger global bilateral ties at UNGA meetings PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Bear kills woman in her Siberian garden as Krasnoyarsk region records 7th death TSBL plans crypto move, explores SPAC launch in Pakistan Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace FDA approves Lilly’s 'Onswik' basal insulin, cutting 300+ shots a year for Type 2 diabetes Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy reunion rumors, says ‘No one is back together’ Welsh police cyberattack sparks probe into possible staff data breach T-T fever sparks as Tom Cruise eyes 'Old School' rom-com with Taylor Swift PM Shehbaz Sharif, Prince Rahim Aga Khan discuss expanding Pakistan-AKDN partnership Peshawar Civil Secretariat, other government buildings evacuated as security alert intensifies Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar eyes stronger global bilateral ties at UNGA meetings PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA

Chinese drug offers potential 48-hour treatment window for stroke

The drug, loberamisal, is a small-molecule neuroprotective treatment designed to protect brain cells following a stroke.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BEIJING: Chinese scientists have developed a novel neuroprotective drug that could extend the treatment window for acute ischemic stroke from several hours to up to 48 hours, according to a clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The drug, loberamisal, is a small-molecule neuroprotective treatment designed to protect brain cells following a stroke.

Current emergency treatments for ischemic stroke, including clot-busting drugs such as alteplase and mechanical thrombectomy, are most effective when administered within a limited period after symptoms begin, typically within several hours.

A phase III randomized clinical trial involving nearly 1,000 patients at 32 hospitals found that patients who received daily intravenous infusions of loberamisal for 10 days had significantly better functional outcomes after 90 days than those who received a placebo.

About 70% of patients treated with loberamisal within 48 hours of stroke onset achieved functional independence, representing an increase of 13 percentage points compared with standard care alone, according to the study.

Researchers also reported that the drug did not significantly increase the risk of serious adverse effects or death compared with the placebo group.

The findings could be particularly significant for stroke patients who arrive at hospitals after the conventional treatment window has passed because of delayed diagnosis, transportation difficulties or other factors.

Researchers said neuroprotective treatments such as loberamisal could potentially provide an additional treatment option to preserve brain tissue and reduce long-term disability after stroke.

Recommended

Study links excess salt intake to higher risk of depression

Study links excess salt intake to higher risk of depression
Bee spy technology engineered by Chinese scientists

Bee spy technology engineered by Chinese scientists
Smaller than ever, China introduces 0.6 cm stealth drone

Smaller than ever, China introduces 0.6 cm stealth drone
Secondhand smoke kills 1.66 million worldwide, study warns smokers to protect loved ones

Secondhand smoke kills 1.66 million worldwide, study warns smokers to protect loved ones
New dried blood test speeds Hepatitis C and Zika diagnosis

New dried blood test speeds Hepatitis C and Zika diagnosis
Pakistan Senate panel approves 'General Cosmetics Bill 2026' to clamp down on unsafe beauty products

Pakistan Senate panel approves 'General Cosmetics Bill 2026' to clamp down on unsafe beauty products
Scientists aim to supercharge 'Spirulina' with beef-level active vitamin B12

Scientists aim to supercharge 'Spirulina' with beef-level active vitamin B12
Dengue surge follows measles outbreak, deepening health fears across Bangladesh

Dengue surge follows measles outbreak, deepening health fears across Bangladesh
Five foods to improve your digestion

Five foods to improve your digestion
Obesity linked to premature death and 229 diseases, forum told

Obesity linked to premature death and 229 diseases, forum told
Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash

Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash
Ebola cases surpass 7,000 in Congo as death toll reaches 3,398

Ebola cases surpass 7,000 in Congo as death toll reaches 3,398