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Kate Middleton hosts private tea party at Windsor Castle

Kensington Palace has released a video showing Princess of Wales Kate Middleton welcoming other Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families to Windsor Castle.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Kensington Palace has released a video showing Princess of Wales Kate Middleton welcoming other Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families to Windsor Castle.

Along with the video, the palace also shared a personal message from Kate Middleton.

In her message, the future queen said, “It was a pleasure to welcome other Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families to Windsor Castle.”

Kate added, “Behind every summit was a personal story of resilience, determination and hope.”

She continued, “Listening to their experiences of the challenge and their reasons for taking it on was a powerful reminder that recovery is rarely a journey we make alone, and of the importance of the people who walk alongside us along the way.”

Kate ended her statement with the initial “C,” indicating that the message was shared personally by the princess.


In June, Kate completed the Three Peaks Challenge in support of the hospital where she was treated for cancer. She described the challenge as a “chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back.”

The event involves climbing the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in one day. Kate took part to raise funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Later, while sharing a photo from the challenge, Kate Middleton said, “I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people.”

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