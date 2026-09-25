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Headlines
Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy reunion rumors, says ‘No one is back together’ Welsh police cyberattack sparks probe into possible staff data breach T-T fever sparks as Tom Cruise eyes 'Old School' rom-com with Taylor Swift PM Shehbaz Sharif, Prince Rahim Aga Khan discuss expanding Pakistan-AKDN partnership Peshawar Civil Secretariat, other government buildings evacuated as security alert intensifies Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar eyes stronger global bilateral ties at UNGA meetings PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy reunion rumors, says ‘No one is back together’ Welsh police cyberattack sparks probe into possible staff data breach T-T fever sparks as Tom Cruise eyes 'Old School' rom-com with Taylor Swift PM Shehbaz Sharif, Prince Rahim Aga Khan discuss expanding Pakistan-AKDN partnership Peshawar Civil Secretariat, other government buildings evacuated as security alert intensifies Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar eyes stronger global bilateral ties at UNGA meetings PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA

Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy reunion rumors, says ‘No one is back together’

Jama and Stormzy have a long relationship history.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy reunion rumors

Maya Jama has shut down fresh rumors that she and rapper Stormzy are back together after fans noticed her singing along to one of his songs this week.


The speculation began after Jama, the host of “Love Island,” shared a video on social media showing herself singing along to Stormzy’s song “One Second.”

Around the same time, fans noticed that she appeared to be following her former boyfriend again on Instagram, leading to questions about whether the former couple had rekindled their relationship.


Jama addressed the rumors directly on X after a post about the video circulated online. “I like the song. We have always been friends. No one is back together, rest with the theories,” Jama wrote.

Her response quickly drew attention online, with fans discussing her clarification and defending her decision to enjoy music by her former partner.


Jama and Stormzy have a long relationship history. The pair began dating in the mid-2010s and split in 2019. They rekindled their romance in 2023 before announcing another breakup in July 2024.


In their joint statement at the time, they said they had tried to make the relationship work but ultimately decided to separate. The latest social media activity revived interest in the former couple, but Jama's response leaves little room for speculation about their current relationship status.


For now, Jama says the two remain friends and that her singing along to Stormzy's music should not be taken as a sign of a romantic reunion.

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