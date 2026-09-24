Thursday, September 24, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, September 24, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
24-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.93 PKR
Rs. 390.12/ltr
DIESEL
-4.21 PKR
Rs. 414.75/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA

The mission began discussions Wednesday on the review under the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NEW YORK: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, as an IMF mission opened talks with Pakistani authorities on the next review of the country's $7 billion loan program.

The mission began discussions Wednesday on the review under the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

According to a statement from the prime minister's office, Sharif thanked the IMF for its continued support of Pakistan's economy and reaffirmed his government's commitment to carrying out the fund-backed reform program. He singled out Georgieva's role in strengthening Pakistan's partnership with the fund.

Georgieva said on X that she and Sharif discussed Pakistan's reforms.

"Strong implementation has helped preserve stability, restore confidence and regain market access," she wrote. "Continued reforms will help lift growth & improve people's lives."


The prime minister's office said Sharif told Georgieva that his government owns the reform agenda and is determined to keep up its momentum and press ahead with structural measures to build sustainable, inclusive growth.

Sharif said that despite regional conflict and inflationary pressures from abroad, Pakistan is moving from economic stabilization toward recovery, helped by careful fiscal and monetary policies. He pointed to gains in fiscal discipline, foreign currency reserves and investor confidence, and cited the National Tariff Regime, stronger domestic revenue collection and progress on privatization.

He also said the government remains committed to protecting vulnerable groups while continuing reforms.

Georgieva praised Pakistan's performance under the program and the government's stabilization efforts, which she said were producing tangible results, the prime minister's office said.

The two also discussed the upcoming review and continued cooperation on reforms, economic resilience and sustainable growth.

Attending for Pakistan were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, privatization adviser Muhammad Ali, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials.

Recommended

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured

Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured
The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained

The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained