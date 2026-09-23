UNICEF launches social media service to help sextortion victims

UNICEF experts said sextortion is a growing threat affecting children and young people on social media platforms.

ISLAMABAD:The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF has launched a social media service to raise awareness and provide support to children and young people facing sexual blackmail and sextortion online.

UNICEF experts said sextortion is a growing threat affecting children and young people on social media platforms and apps they use regularly.

Sextortion occurs when criminals threaten to share sexual chats, intimate images or videos unless victims provide more sexual content or money.

UNICEF said the consequences can be severe, while many victims remain silent because they do not know where to seek help or feel ashamed, frightened or threatened.

The agency said sexting, which involves sharing intimate or partially nude content, can increase the risk of blackmail if the material is misused.

Perpetrators are not always strangers and can include friends, former partners or other people known to the victim.

UNICEF also highlighted emerging risks linked to artificial intelligence. So-called “nudify” applications and generative AI can be used to create fake intimate images of young people without access to real nude photographs, potentially exposing them to threats and blackmail.

The agency said fear, shame and anxiety can have serious effects on young people’s well-being, and some victims may experience thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

UNICEF urged parents and caregivers to maintain open communication with children and reassure them that they will receive help rather than punishment if they report an incident.

If sextortion occurs, parents and children should seek help from police, schools or child-protection helplines, depending on local services, UNICEF said.

The agency also highlighted free services such as “Take It Down,” which can help prevent or limit the spread of intimate images involving minors.

UNICEF said awareness, open communication and timely support are among the most important measures for protecting children from online sexual exploitation and extortion.