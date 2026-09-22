Islamabad revises timings for two electric bus routes

The Capital Mass Transit Authority (CMTW) has changed the operating hours of two Islamabad electric bus routes, FR-08B and FR-17, effective Sept. 22 due to the current law and order situation.

The Capital Mass Transit Authority (CMTW) has changed the operating hours of two Islamabad electric bus routes, FR-08B and FR-17, effective Sept. 22 due to the current law and order situation.

Under the revised schedule, the last FR-08B bus will leave FWD (Khana Pul) at 7 p.m., while the last bus from BWD (Nilore) will depart at 8 p.m.

For FR-17, the last bus from FWD (Humak) will leave at 7 p.m., while the final bus from BWD (Aari Syedan) will depart at 8 p.m.

CMTW has advised passengers to plan their evening travel according to the new schedule. The authority said it will continue to monitor the situation and make further changes if necessary.