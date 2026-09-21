US Fed, BoE step up scrutiny of bank exposure to trading firms

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FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’

US Fed, BoE step up scrutiny of bank exposure to trading firms

The AI-focused fund, run by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, was forced to sell most of its public equities portfolio to Citadel Securities after a sharp sell-off in AI and chip stocks.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: The Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve are asking global banks about their exposures to large trading firms following turmoil at hedge fund Situational Awareness that caused large losses at Jane Street, the Financial Times reported Monday.

The AI-focused fund, run by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, was forced to sell most of its public equities portfolio to Citadel Securities after a sharp sell-off in AI and chip stocks. The move contributed to Jane Street taking a $15 billion hit that month.

The central banks are seeking information on the trading firms' risk appetite, how banks' exposure to them evolved throughout the trading day and how risk controls operated, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and Jane Street did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside business hours.

Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America. The agency is examining Situational Awareness' trading activity and use of leverage following its near-collapse, including the trades that triggered margin calls and the fund's communications with lenders.

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