Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026

Admiral Naveed Ashraf visits sea and Creeks Area units during the ongoing maritime exercise.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Navy Chief Adm. Naveed Ashraf reviewed the force’s combat readiness during Exercise SEASPARK 2026, as the biennial drill tests the Navy’s ability to respond swiftly to evolving maritime threats and shift from peacetime to wartime operations.





The naval chief visited units deployed at sea and in the Creeks Area while the exercise, which began Sept. 1, entered its operational phase.





SEASPARK 2026 covers a broad range of maritime operations and incorporates modern warfare capabilities, including operations in the information environment, multi-domain operations and extensive use of unmanned systems.





During his visit, Ashraf interacted with participating personnel and praised their professionalism, morale and operational preparedness.

He also commended their commitment to maintaining a high state of readiness and operational effectiveness at sea.





The biennial exercise is designed to assess the Navy’s ability to coordinate across multiple domains and respond effectively to complex maritime contingencies.