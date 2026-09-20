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Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss

Finance minister says disruptions could hurt economic activity as Pakistan moves from stabilization toward growth.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Rs120 billion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan could lose up to Rs120 billion a day from protests, sit-ins and strikes, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb warned, as the country seeks to sustain its shift from economic stabilization to growth.


Speaking to the media, Aurangzeb said Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves had reached a record high, while the country was also reporting a current account surplus and continued growth in remittances.


He said the improving economic indicators reflected progress toward growth but warned that disruptions to business activity could threaten that momentum.

The finance minister estimated that the services sector could suffer losses of about Rs86 billion per day, while industrial activity could lose around Rs25 billion. The government could also face approximately Rs17 billion in daily revenue losses.


Aurangzeb described such disruption as “self-inflicted economic pain,” saying prolonged marches, sit-ins and strikes could interfere with economic activity and derail the country’s growth trajectory.


Aurangzeb also cited developments in the Middle East as a major challenge for international trade, pointing to supply-chain disruptions and rising freight and insurance costs.


He said these external pressures, combined with potential domestic disruptions, could complicate Pakistan’s efforts to maintain economic momentum.

The government is seeking to build on recent stabilization gains and move toward sustained growth, making uninterrupted economic activity increasingly important to that transition.

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