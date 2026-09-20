Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily

Sherpao said nearly 200 police personnel, soldiers and civilians have been martyred this year

PESHAWAR: Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, central chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party, on Thursday condemned the surge in terrorist violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the province is experiencing two attacks every day, a 65 percent increase over last year, and accusing both federal and provincial governments of failing to act.









Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Sherpao said 180 terrorist incidents occurred in August alone, following a major attack in Kohat a day earlier. He extended condolences to the victims.





"The blood being shed by police, security forces and the public is not a joke," Sherpao said. He noted that terrorists are changing tactics daily, using modern weapons that may exceed those of local police. "Previously only suicide attacks used to happen, but now they blast their way in and then open fire."





Sherpao said nearly 200 police personnel, soldiers and civilians have been martyred this year, while about 80,000 police, young men and civilians have lost their lives in the province over the broader conflict. He criticized the National Action Plan for remaining unimplemented and said the federal government has maintained silence.





"The federal government and provincial government have no strategy," he said. "A strategy is needed to stop and eliminate terrorism."





He called on the provincial government to focus on its responsibilities instead of street movements and long marches, and demanded a complete inquiry into terrorist incidents. "Matters cannot be put on the right track just by requesting a report," he said, adding that the rule of law is not visible anywhere in the province and crime is rising.





Sherpao questioned what the prime minister, chief minister and assemblies are doing, and urged all parties to come on one page, saying the cycle of blame between the center and province must stop. He said his party will send a memorandum to all stakeholders and political parties.





He also raised concerns about the timing of the Kohat attack during visits by high-level delegations from Turkey and Qatar to Afghanistan, asking what practical measures the provincial government took after the joint declaration of the provincial peace jirga. He called for intelligence sharing between the federation and provinces.





On the merger of the former FATA region, Sherpao said hopes for improvement have not materialized. "At this time, there is an atmosphere of mistrust," he said.





Referring to Mohsin Naqvi's remarks on the system, Sherpao said he was right but that the reasons for the system's failure must also be identified. He called the local government system a good mechanism for exercising powers at the lower level but said it was not allowed to function.





Sherpao also cited economic hardship, saying inflation has pushed the price of bread to 40 rupees and that rising petroleum, electricity and gas prices have increased the burden on the people.