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Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision

Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine

Tragic accidents in coal mines remain a recurring problem in Balochistan and Sindh.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Deadly Methane explosion in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine

HARNAI: Four coal miners were killed and two others injured on Sunday, Sept. 13, when accumulated methane gas exploded inside the underground mine in the Shahrag area of Harnai district, Atif Ali, Balochistan’s chief mines inspector said.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of the four miners as well as the two injured workers from the damaged mine, Ali said. The rescue operation faced another danger when two members of the rescue team became trapped inside the mine, but both workers were eventually pulled out safely, according to Ali.

The injured workers were later transported from Harnai to Quetta, where they received medical care. The four miners who died were from Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.

Deadly accidents in coal mines remain a recurring problem in Balochistan and Sindh. Safety experts and officials have frequently linked such incidents to weak safety systems, dangerous working environments and inadequate protection for mine workers.

A separate mining disaster in July claimed the lives of at least 34 workers after a coal mine collapsed in the Sorange area, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The mine owner said at the time that the collapse was caused by a methane gas explosion. He said 42 workers had been inside the mine when the incident occurred and that those trapped underground were residents of Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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