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Diablo sparks fan frenzy as Netflix develops animated series set in dark universe

Diablo approaches a major milestone as the franchise, which launched in 1996, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026.

Web Desk September 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Netflix develops animated series of Diablo

ANAHEIM: Diablo is breaking the animation world’s silence and sending fans buzzing after Blizzard Entertainment announced that Netflix is developing an animated series based on its blockbuster video game franchise, bringing the dark world of Sanctuary from gaming screens to television.

The announcement was made on Saturday, Sept. 12 , by Blizzard President Johanna Faries during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center, revealing that the highly anticipated project will expand the Diablo universe beyond video games and onto Netflix.

Set in the grim world of Sanctuary, Diablo follows humanity’s struggle in the eternal war between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells. The franchise’s dark fantasy setting, powerful demons and intense battles have built a massive global fan base since the original game debuted in 1996.

Blizzard confirmed the Netflix project but has not yet revealed its cast, release date, episode count or specific storyline, leaving fans eager for more details.

“After decades of bringing entire universes to life through our games, we’re partnering with some creative powerhouses to tell even more stories beyond gaming across new screens,” Blizzard said in its official announcement.

The company added that the new animated series is “only the beginning,” signaling that more projects based on Blizzard’s popular gaming universes could be on the way.

The news arrives as Diablo approaches a major milestone. The franchise, which launched in 1996, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026. Its latest mainline installment, Diablo IV, was released in 2023 and has continued to keep the franchise in the spotlight.

This year’s BlizzCon is particularly significant because it marks the first edition since Microsoft completed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023. Speaking ahead of the event, Faries said Blizzard had put considerable thought into the timing of BlizzCon and how the company could build on its current momentum.

“BlizzCon in and of itself represents so much for all of us to be able to shine a light on all the great work going on at Blizzard,” Faries told Variety.

The combination of Blizzard’s legendary dark fantasy franchise and Netflix’s growing presence in animation has already sparked for Diablo fans, the wait for more information has officially begun.

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