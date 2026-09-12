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Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast

Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor

Hania Aamir announced the single on Instagram with a playful video.

Web Desk September 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo”

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir released her first-ever music single, "Pablo," on Spotify this week, marking a bold new chapter as she celebrates a decade in showbiz.

The Punjabi hip-hop track, written and composed entirely by Aamir, dropped to an eager fanbase and quickly ignited a wave of buzz across social media, with admirers calling it her biggest career milestone yet.

Hania Aamir, known for stealing hearts through blockbuster Pakistani dramas, her powerful on-screen performances, and her trademark dimpled smile, Hania Aamir has spent years building herself into a household name. Now, with "Pablo," she's stepping beyond acting and modeling into music, and fans are already drawing comparisons to actor-turned-singer Asim Azhar's own crossover journey.

The "Pablo" song opens with a soft piano intro before shifting into a rap register, where Hania Aamir directly addresses critics who have called her "fake," touches on her guarded public image, and pushes back against rumors and unwanted scrutiny that have trailed her in recent years. The track closes with an unconventional twist: instead of a typical guest verse, it ends with a voice note from Indian reality television personality Rakhi Sawant.

Hania Aamir announced the single on Instagram with a playful video, captioned "Hello Spotify, this is Hania speaking", signaling the song's arrival on the streaming platform. Spotify Pakistan's official account responded in the comments, "Spotify is here for you", a cheeky nod to her caption.

The announcement set off a wave of excitement online. Fellow actors Hiba Khan and Saheefa Jabbar Khattak both showed their support, with Khattak commenting, "Alright then, this too?" alongside a heart emoji.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, many showering Aamir with heart emojis. Comments included:

"That chorus, Pablo!", "I love you so much, I mean SO much more!! God willing", said actress Yashma Gill. Another fan commented, "Everyone's a rock star until the real rock star walks in!".

Aamir also took the director's chair for the official music video, with associate direction, cinematography, editing, and color grading handled by Mohammad Mohtashim. The track was produced, mixed, and mastered by Kumail Abbas, while music marketing was led by Agent HAQ.

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