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Only 13% of companies on track with AI initiatives as regulation, legacy systems slow adoption

Nearly three-quarters of companies surveyed reported positive financial results from AI, but fewer than a third have been able to move beyond pilot projects.

Web Desk October 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Only 13% of companies are on track with their artificial intelligence initiatives, as regulatory hurdles and difficulty integrating the technology with legacy IT systems slow large-scale adoption, according to a study by consultancy BearingPoint.

Nearly three-quarters of companies surveyed reported positive financial results from AI, but fewer than a third have been able to move beyond pilot projects, the firm said Thursday.

"AI has crossed an important threshold," said BearingPoint expert Frederic Gigant, adding that proving value and scaling it are two different challenges.

About 40% of respondents cited legal regulations as the main barrier to scaling AI, while 34% pointed to difficulties integrating the technology into existing IT systems.

Around 24% of companies reported AI-driven cost savings of at least 10%, compared with just 4% that reported revenue growth of the same scale. Nearly two-thirds of companies estimated their staffing levels are at least 10% above what they need.

China and the United States lead in AI adoption, with 20% and 18% of companies, respectively, reporting comprehensive implementation. In Germany, the figure was 8%.

The share of companies with AI deeply integrated into their operations rose to 11% in 2026 from 7% in 2025, the study found.


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