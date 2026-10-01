Flydubai suspends Israel flights after cockpit incident

Flight FZ1073 diverted to Saudi Arabia after both pilots were injured in a cockpit altercation; authorities are investigating.

DUBAI: A flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after a cockpit altercation injured both pilots, prompting the airline to suspend flights to and from Israel as authorities investigate the incident.





Flight FZ1073, carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, where the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were accounted for.





Flydubai said the incident occurred in the flight deck while the aircraft was en route to Tel Aviv. The airline said crew members aboard the aircraft secured the plane and diverted it safely to Tabuk.





“Following the incident involving flight FZ1073 on 30 September, and in coordination with the relevant authorities, flydubai flights to and from Israel will be suspended while the investigation continues,” the airline said.





The carrier said the suspension would allow authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident and stressed that the safety and well-being of passengers, crew and operations remained its highest priority.





Saudi Arabia’s National Transport Safety Center said its investigation team had begun examining the incident and was coordinating with relevant authorities to determine what happened and collect evidence. Tabuk airport officials said both pilots were hospitalized with injuries.





Israeli officials later gave a more detailed account, saying the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft. They said passengers and crew members entered the cockpit, restrained the co-pilot and helped enable additional flydubai pilots aboard the flight to land the aircraft safely in Tabuk.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the episode as a serious security incident and praised the passengers and crew who helped prevent a potentially larger disaster.





However, flydubai said the underlying reasons for the incident remained unknown and urged against premature speculation while the investigation continues.

The aircraft later continued its journey after flydubai arranged an alternative flight for the passengers, who reached Israel safely. The airline said it was working to support affected travelers and coordinate alternative arrangements where possible.





The incident has also prompted discussion in Israel over additional security checks for pilots operating flights to the country, although investigators have not yet established a motive for the cockpit altercation.