Pakistan strikes Afghan hideouts, kills 22 terrorists

The strikes destroyed weapons and ammunition as Islamabad vowed to continue operations against alleged terrorist safe havens.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s security forces killed 22 terrorists in precision strikes on two militant hideouts in Afghanistan, targeting what the government described as key positions of Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.





The Ministry of Information said the strikes were carried out under Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq based on confirmed intelligence and involved the destruction of a large quantity of weapons and ammunition.





The ministry said security forces took maximum precautions to protect civilians and prevent civilian casualties during the operation.





Pakistan has continued operations against what it describes as terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan, citing an ongoing security threat linked to militants operating from across the border.





The ministry said Pakistan remains concerned over Afghanistan’s alleged role as a center for terrorism and stressed that the safety and security of Pakistani citizens remain the government’s top priority.





It added that Pakistan would continue efforts to promote peace and stability in the region while security forces and law enforcement agencies carry out operations under the government’s Stability and Resilience vision.





The ministry said Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq would continue until what it described as terrorism supported by foreign elements is eliminated.