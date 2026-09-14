Militant commander Naqeeb among three killed in Balochistan operation

Security forces targeted a militant vehicle with a quadcopter during an operation in Balochistan, security sources said.

A fresh security operation in Balochistan has dealt another blow to militants. According to security sources, three Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists, including a commander identified as Naqeeb, were killed in Mastung district on Monday.

Security forces targeted the militants’ vehicle using a quadcopter during the operation, completely destroying the vehicle and killing all three militants, the sources said.

The operation is part of intensified efforts to dismantle militant networks across Balochistan, where security forces have continued conducting intelligence-based raids against terrorism.

Security sources said operations would continue until the militant threat is eliminated.

The latest action comes days after security forces killed at least 11 militants in separate intelligence-based operations in Kharan and Washuk districts on Sept. 6 and 7.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were launched after intelligence reports indicated the presence of militants belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan, which Pakistani authorities describe as an India-sponsored militant network.

These ongoing operations are part of a broader rise in militant violence in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, since 2021.

A report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) identified the two provinces as the country's main violence hotspots during the second quarter of 2026.

The report said Balochistan recorded 265 violence-related deaths during the quarter, accounting for 34% of the nationwide total, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 475 deaths, or more than 61%.

Balochistan also reported 94 violent incidents, representing 35% of the nationwide total, while KP recorded 151 incidents, or 57%.

The latest operation underscores the continued security challenge in Balochistan as authorities step up efforts to prevent militant networks from carrying out further attacks.