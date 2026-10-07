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Mr. Bean star set for long-awaited west end comedy comeback

The 71-year-old actor will launch his new comedy show, “Rowan Live,” in London in February 2027.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: British actor Rowan Atkinson, best known worldwide for his iconic character Mr. Bean, is set to return to the West End comedy stage nearly four decades after his last appearance.

The 71-year-old actor will launch his new comedy show, “Rowan Live,” in London in February 2027.

The show will run from Feb. 8 to March 13, 2027, at the Gielgud Theatre. Atkinson will perform sketches featuring Mr. Bean as well as selected material from his popular comedy series “Blackadder” and “Not the Nine O’Clock News.”

The production will also feature new comedy material created for the show.

Atkinson’s longtime collaborators Richard Curtis and Ben Elton are involved in the production, along with composer Howard Goodall.

Speaking about his return to the stage, Atkinson said he found the idea of revisiting characters and sketches that helped define his early career particularly appealing.

The West End comeback is expected to be a major event for fans of the actor, who has become one of Britain’s most recognizable comedy stars through characters including Mr. Bean and Edmund Blackadder.

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