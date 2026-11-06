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Can garlic and honey really help you lose weight faster? 'No sign of aliens' as Elon Musk reignites debate over humanity's cosmic isolation Bilawal calls for political consensus to address Pakistan’s economic woes Pakistan security forces foil cross-border infiltration attempt in Upper Kurram Jisoo brings 'Sun Showers' to 'The Angry Birds Movie 3' Pakistan thrash UAE by nine wickets in under-19 Asia Cup match Christina Applegate faces shocking medical mystery as doctors turn to AI for answers Keto diet reduces liver fat by 67%, study finds Nithya Raman makes history as Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor Gold prices record fresh decline in Pakistan Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Can garlic and honey really help you lose weight faster? 'No sign of aliens' as Elon Musk reignites debate over humanity's cosmic isolation Bilawal calls for political consensus to address Pakistan’s economic woes Pakistan security forces foil cross-border infiltration attempt in Upper Kurram Jisoo brings 'Sun Showers' to 'The Angry Birds Movie 3' Pakistan thrash UAE by nine wickets in under-19 Asia Cup match Christina Applegate faces shocking medical mystery as doctors turn to AI for answers Keto diet reduces liver fat by 67%, study finds Nithya Raman makes history as Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor Gold prices record fresh decline in Pakistan Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

'No sign of aliens' as Elon Musk reignites debate over humanity's cosmic isolation

Decades of scientific exploration, researchers have yet to confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Web Desk November 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Musk says he feels troubled that we do not see any signs of aliens

Why has humanity yet to detect a signal from an advanced civilization beyond Earth? Elon Musk has reignited that cosmic mystery, saying the absence of evidence of extraterrestrial life troubles him as scientists continue searching the universe for signs of intelligent beings.


The 55-year-old billionaire, who leads SpaceX and oversees thousands of Starlink satellites, has repeatedly highlighted the lack of confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial spacecraft or activity.


His latest remarks on X have sparked fresh online discussion about the Fermi Paradox the scientific puzzle of why humanity has found no convincing signs of alien civilizations despite the vast size and age of the universe.

Musk wrote: "It troubles me greatly that we do not yet see any sign of aliens."


The comment quickly set off a buzz among social media users, with many questioning whether the enormous distances between stars could explain the apparent silence from beyond Earth.

One user argued that extraterrestrial civilizations could exist but remain beyond humanity's reach because of the immense distances involved and the limitations imposed by the laws of physics.


The user also suggested that intelligent beings might never reach Earth before humanity disappears. Another commenter urged Musk to consult someone familiar with the possibility of nonhuman intelligence.

While emphasizing that such claims do not necessarily establish the existence of extraterrestrial visitors. A third user challenged Musk's statement, suggesting that signs of possible extraterrestrial activity could be interpreted in different ways and asking whether his reference to "we" meant SpaceX or humanity as a whole.


Despite decades of scientific exploration, researchers have yet to confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life. Musk's latest comments have once again brought a fundamental question into the spotlight.

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