Karachi traffic chaos as Shahrah-e-Faisal, Super Highway shut down

Traffic police personnel have been deployed along Shahrah-e-Faisal to manage the situation.

Traffic police said vehicles traveling from Awami Markaz toward the city were being diverted from Baloch Bridge

KARACHI: Traffic congestion across several areas of Karachi disrupted commuters on Thursday, Nov. 26, after authorities closed both sides of Shahrah-e-Faisal beyond the Baloch Bridge, forcing motorists to take alternative routes, according to traffic police.





Traffic police said vehicles traveling from Awami Markaz toward the city were being diverted from Baloch Bridge toward Mahmoodabad.





Authorities were also redirecting traffic beneath the Fauzia Wahab Bridge toward Tipu Sultan Road and Shaheed-e-Millat Road to ease congestion and maintain traffic flow.





Traffic police personnel have been deployed along Shahrah-e-Faisal to manage the situation and keep vehicles moving.





Commuters were urged to use alternative routes and contact the Karachi Traffic Police helpline at 1915 for guidance on road conditions and available detours.