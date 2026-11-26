Macy’s Thanksgiving parade postponed due to severe weather

New York officials postpone the parade’s 100th edition as strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding threaten Thursday’s celebrations.

NEW YORK: Severe weather has forced New York City to reschedule the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Saturday, Nov. 28, disrupting the holiday tradition as strong winds and coastal flooding threaten the safety of performers and spectators.





Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the postponement Wednesday alongside Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, saying the approaching storm made it unsafe to hold the centennial celebration on Thanksgiving Day.





“While we were looking forward to celebrating Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow, extreme weather has forced us to reschedule for Saturday instead,” Mamdani said.





The parade is now scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Macy’s said the decision was made in coordination with city officials, with public safety remaining the priority.

The National Weather Service issued high wind and coastal flood warnings for Thursday, Nov. 26. Forecasts called for sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 60 to 65 mph.





The storm was also expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and coastal flooding during Thursday’s morning and evening high tides. Mamdani warned that flash flooding was possible and urged residents to take precautions.





Tisch said there were no specific or credible threats against the parade but confirmed that the NYPD would increase security for Saturday's event.





More than 1,000 officers will be deployed along the 2.5-mile parade route and nearby streets. Police helicopters and drones will provide additional surveillance, while intelligence teams will monitor social media for potential threats.





Street closures will begin Friday and remain in place overnight and during the parade.

“By moving the parade to Saturday when weather conditions are much more favorable, we can give New Yorkers the celebration that they’ve been looking forward to without compromising on safety,” Tisch said.





The storm also disrupted preparations for the parade's giant character balloons, which cannot fly when wind conditions exceed established safety limits.

Macy's said the balloons were deflated Wednesday night and would be transported back to New Jersey for preparation ahead of Saturday's event. The company also canceled Friday's public balloon inflation event.





Macy's Executive Producer Will Coss said teams would have to complete preparations in about 24 hours, compressing a process that normally takes weeks.

He acknowledged the disappointment caused by the postponement but stressed that safety remained the company's priority.





The weather-related decision is unprecedented for the parade itself. However, high winds grounded all giant character balloons in 1971. The event was canceled from 1942 to 1944 during World War II, while the 2020 edition was scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.





This year's parade was expected to feature 100 inflatables to mark its 100th anniversary. The 2025 edition attracted an estimated 34.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, setting a viewership record.