Trump open to ‘Trumpcare’ talks with Michigan senator-elect

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said the meeting would focus on El-Sayed's proposed “Medicare for All” healthcare plan.





US President Donald Trump has announced plans to meet newly elected Muslim Senator Abdul El-Sayed after repeatedly criticizing him during the election campaign, signaling a possible opening for cooperation on healthcare reform.





In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said the meeting would focus on El-Sayed's proposed “Medicare for All” healthcare plan, which the Michigan Democrat has suggested renaming “Trumpcare.”





Trump praised the proposal and described El-Sayed as a smart person, saying the two could potentially find common ground on the issue.





“He did a good job. He actually did a very good job,” Trump said, adding that he expected to meet the senator-elect and that they might reach a compromise.





During his election campaign, El-Sayed made universal healthcare a central part of his platform, advocating equal access to medical services for all Americans.





Earlier this month, El-Sayed shared an image of a gold-coloured “Trumpcare” card on social media, urging the president to guarantee healthcare coverage for every American from birth to old age. Trump also shared the post on his social media platform.





The proposed plan aims to provide government-backed healthcare coverage to all Americans, regardless of their financial circumstances.





The announcement marks a shift in tone following a bitter political exchange between Trump and El-Sayed during the midterm election campaign. Trump had previously called the Democrat a “jihadist” and questioned his political affiliations, remarks that drew criticism during the campaign.





El-Sayed, who won Michigan's Senate seat, is set to become the first Muslim member of the U.S. Senate.