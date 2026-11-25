Pakistan sees sharp drop in gold and silver prices

The price of gold dropped by Rs11,500 per tola to Rs373,936. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs9,860 to Rs320,589.

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices recorded a sharp decline in international and local bullion markets, providing some relief to buyers.





In the international bullion market, the price of gold fell by $115 per ounce to $3,514.





In the local market, the price of gold dropped by Rs11,500 per tola to Rs373,936. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs9,860 to Rs320,589.





Silver prices also witnessed a decrease. The price of silver fell by Rs224 per tola to Rs4,463, while the price of 10 grams declined by Rs192 to Rs3,826.





A day earlier, gold prices had increased in both international and domestic markets. International gold prices rose by $13 per ounce to $3,629, while the local price climbed to Rs385,436 per tola.





Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, with demand often increasing during periods of inflation, political uncertainty and economic instability.





The precious metal has been used as a form of currency and wealth for centuries. Investors often turn to gold when uncertainty surrounds other asset classes.





Pakistan has also revised its gold price calculation mechanism, under which domestic rates are set at a premium of $20 per ounce over international market prices.