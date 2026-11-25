ADB approves $250 million loan to strengthen Pakistan's public-private partnership system

The financing will support reforms to help the government prepare market-ready projects, particularly high-quality, cost-efficient infrastructure, and improve fiscal risk management.

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday approved a $250 million policy-based loan to help Pakistan strengthen its public-private partnership system and advance a pipeline of bankable, sustainable projects that can attract private capital and support economic growth.





The Manila-based lending agency said in a statement that the financing will support reforms to help the government prepare market-ready projects, particularly high-quality, cost-efficient infrastructure, and improve fiscal risk management.





"Rigorous project appraisal, transparent disclosure, and sound management of fiscal risks are essential to translate Pakistan's PPP pipeline into sustainable infrastructure investment," ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan said in the statement.

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Fan said the program demonstrated ADB's commitment to supporting the Pakistani government in strengthening public investment and financial management, improving infrastructure development, and mobilizing greater private sector investment through PPPs.





The Promoting Sustainable Public-Private Partnerships Program builds on a first phase approved in 2024 that strengthened legal and policy frameworks for PPPs. Under the second phase, the government has taken steps to bring federal PPP and privatization functions together under a unified platform, the statement said.





The program also supported dedicated PPP units in four line ministries and agencies and a national framework for monitoring and disclosing PPP-related fiscal liabilities, according to the statement.





With ADB support, the government approved a medium-term PPP pipeline for 2026-2030. A National PPP and Investment Knowledge Hub will provide training and tools to federal institutions, while provincial governments will also be able to benefit from its knowledge resources and peer learning activities, the statement said.





"The program integrates inclusivity and resilience into PPP planning and procurement," it said.





The program is supported by $1.1 million in technical assistance from ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund and $950,000 from the Asia Pacific Project Preparation Facility.





"This support has strengthened institutional and project-preparation capacity for federal PPPs, including through professional certification, knowledge exchange, and the development of fiscal risk assessment tools," the statement said.





On Monday, ADB said it invested an undisclosed amount in Neem, a Pakistan-based B2B fintech company that helps businesses receive, manage and pay out money digitally. In September, Pakistan sought ADB's scaled-up financing for PPPs, including the flagship $10 billion Karachi-Peshawar Main Railway Line.