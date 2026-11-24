PM Shehbaz Sharif pledges federal support to eliminate terrorism in KP

Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the sacrifices made by security forces and the KP police in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting comes amid significant political and security developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi of continued federal government support to eliminate terrorism, restore lasting peace and improve public welfare across the province.





The assurance came during a meeting between the prime minister and Governor Kundi in Islamabad on Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).





During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the sacrifices made by security forces and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the fight against terrorism, saying their efforts would not go in vain.





The prime minister reiterated that the federal government would fully support the implementation of decisions taken during the apex committee meeting to ensure the complete elimination of terrorism from the province.





He also reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to supporting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's development and improving the living conditions of its residents. According to the PMO, the government would mobilise all available resources to strengthen healthcare, education and other essential public services.





Shehbaz Sharif further directed relevant authorities to pay particular attention to improving social development indicators in the province, especially in the healthcare and education sectors.





He also stressed the importance of expanding sports facilities and creating opportunities for young people to participate in constructive and productive activities.





During the meeting, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefed the prime minister on ongoing initiatives undertaken by his office and the KP Advisory Council to improve the law and order situation in the province.





The meeting comes amid significant political and security developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On October 11, the federal government imposed emergency and governor's rule in the province, citing what it described as the provincial government's disengagement from efforts to combat terrorism. The decision was subsequently endorsed by a joint sitting of Parliament amid protests from opposition lawmakers.





Earlier, on October 22, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the federal apex committee in Peshawar, where he pledged to take tough measures to address the security challenges and restore peace in terrorism-affected districts.





Last week, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir also reiterated the security forces' determination to eliminate terrorism and maintain peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in coordination with law enforcement agencies.