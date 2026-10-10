Saturday, October 10, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 10, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
10-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.66 PKR
Rs. 398.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.52 PKR
Rs. 396.24/ltr
Headlines
ICCI President Zakaria Akbar Zia unveils welfare trust plan for members Pakistan weighs emergency rule in KP as cabinet meeting set for Sunday Ishaq Dar meets Amna as Pakistan, Turkiye aim to strengthen strategic ties PM Shehbaz orders swift arrests in Laiba Ejaz case as FIA tracks suspects Men’s grooming goes mainstream as Gen Z redefines modern masculinity Jungkook’s tattoo sparks fresh Winter dating rumors at BTS Lima concert Pakistan scrambles for RLNG as electricity supply comes under renewed pressure PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict ICCI President Zakaria Akbar Zia unveils welfare trust plan for members Pakistan weighs emergency rule in KP as cabinet meeting set for Sunday Ishaq Dar meets Amna as Pakistan, Turkiye aim to strengthen strategic ties PM Shehbaz orders swift arrests in Laiba Ejaz case as FIA tracks suspects Men’s grooming goes mainstream as Gen Z redefines modern masculinity Jungkook’s tattoo sparks fresh Winter dating rumors at BTS Lima concert Pakistan scrambles for RLNG as electricity supply comes under renewed pressure PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict

Pakistan weighs emergency rule in KP as cabinet meeting set for Sunday

Article 232 of the Constitution of Pakistan clarifies the constitutional framework for imposing an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Web Desk October 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
KP emergency proposal set for cabinet review

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal government is considering imposing emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the federal cabinet expected to consider the proposal at a meeting scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, according to reports.


The cabinet meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. (PKT), when officials are expected to seek approval for the proposed measure, according to reports.


Separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate have also been called to consider the proposal. The development follows a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari at the President House, where they discussed the country’s political and security situation.


According to a statement from the President House, Shehbaz Sharif attended the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Federal Minister Ahad Cheema.


President Zardari was assisted by Sen. Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sen. Saleem Mandviwalla and Dr. Asim Hussain. Participants also agreed to hold separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, Oct. 13.


Reports said the meeting included a review of a report from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gov. Faisal Karim Kundi on the province’s law and order and security conditions.


Article 232 of the Constitution of Pakistan clarifies the constitutional framework for imposing an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under this article, the president may declare an emergency in a province or any part of it in cases involving war, civil unrest or the failure of a provincial government.


Under Article 232, a resolution passed by the relevant provincial assembly is generally required to impose an emergency. However, in certain constitutional circumstances, the president may declare an emergency without such a resolution.


Article 232(1) states that a resolution passed by the provincial assembly is required to impose an emergency in the province concerned.


Under Article 232(2), the president may declare an emergency without a resolution from the provincial assembly. However, in such cases, separate approval from both houses of Parliament must be obtained within 10 days.


Article 232(2) also provides that a joint sitting of Parliament may assume the legislative powers relating to the province.

Under Article 232, the federal government may also issue administrative directions to the provincial government.


The federal cabinet’s expected decision will determine the next step in the government’s proposed response to the situation in the province.

Recommended

PM Shehbaz Sharif opens door to PTI talks and sets long march-ending condition

PM Shehbaz Sharif opens door to PTI talks and sets long march-ending condition
KP Assembly grants lawmakers lifetime official passports, arms licenses and arrest immunity

KP Assembly grants lawmakers lifetime official passports, arms licenses and arrest immunity
Bajaur cloudburst death toll rises to 18

Bajaur cloudburst death toll rises to 18
Two policemen martyred in Swabi firing incident

Two policemen martyred in Swabi firing incident
PM Shehbaz lauds Police, FC for thwarting terror attack

PM Shehbaz lauds Police, FC for thwarting terror attack
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders repatriation of three Pakistani nationals martyred in Somalia incident

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders repatriation of three Pakistani nationals martyred in Somalia incident
CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth

CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth
PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah

PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah
Militant commander Naqeeb among three killed in Balochistan operation

Militant commander Naqeeb among three killed in Balochistan operation
PTI approves October 4 long march toward Islamabad

PTI approves October 4 long march toward Islamabad
PM Shehbaz Sharif, Prince Rahim Aga Khan discuss expanding Pakistan-AKDN partnership

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Prince Rahim Aga Khan discuss expanding Pakistan-AKDN partnership
PM Shehbaz, Iranian president discuss ties and regional security

PM Shehbaz, Iranian president discuss ties and regional security