Federal cabinet approves new designs for Pakistani currency notes

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the decision was taken at a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

SLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved new designs for Pakistan's currency notes, along with the introduction of a Rs10 coin to replace the existing banknote.





According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the decision was taken at a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.





On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the cabinet approved the designs of the new currency notes after receiving a detailed briefing on the proposed changes.





The meeting was informed that suggestions had been invited from artists and designers across the country for the new banknote designs.





A cabinet committee established by the prime minister also held detailed consultations with all relevant stakeholders.





The briefing further stated that advanced security features would be incorporated into the new banknotes to prevent counterfeiting. Modern materials would also be used to increase the durability and lifespan of the currency notes.





The cabinet also approved the introduction of a Rs10 coin to replace the existing Rs10 banknote.



