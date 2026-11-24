Vanity Fair's Taylor Swift profile hides a web of celebrity clues

May Jeong's report features more than 100 sources, anonymous claims and coded references to celebrities linked to the singer.

LOS ANGELES: A mystery-filled Vanity Fair profile has put Taylor Swift under the spotlight, drawing attention to its anonymous sources, coded celebrity identities and a hidden message linked to one of her hit songs.





Published Monday, Nov. 23, the article, titled “The Mastermind,” was written by May Jeong, who said she interviewed more than 100 people. It never names Swift directly, referring to her as “The Star” or “The Mastermind.” The report also says the singer declined to comment.





The profile traces Swift’s journey from her childhood on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania to her rise as a global pop star. Along the way, it includes sharply critical accounts attributed to former associates, classmates and unnamed industry figures. One source describes her as “a combination of victim and victimizer,” while an unnamed music executive compares her to Regina George, the fictional bully from Mean Girls.





The article’s most talked-about feature, however, is its use of coded identities for people in Swift’s circle. Readers have tried to match the aliases to celebrities and music executives, although neither Vanity Fair nor Swift’s representatives have confirmed the identities.





Among the suspected matches, “The Machine” is believed to refer to Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Records, while “The Manager” appears to point to Scooter Braun. Braun’s company acquired the label in 2019, gaining control of the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums. Swift announced in May 2025 that she had regained ownership of those recordings.





“The Archnemesis” is widely believed to refer to Kanye West, with references to his 2016 song “Famous” and the controversy involving Kim Kardashian. Another apparent reference is “The Brat,” which readers have linked to Charli XCX, whose album shares the same title.





The profile draws a connection between Charli’s “Sympathy Is a Knife” and Swift’s “Actually Romantic,” although neither song’s alleged target has been confirmed. Charli has previously denied that “Sympathy Is a Knife” was about Swift.





“The Protégé” has been linked to Olivia Rodrigo, whose relationship with Swift became a subject of speculation after Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent received songwriting credits on Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu.” Rodrigo had previously spoken publicly about Swift as an inspiration.





Other suspected identities include Katy Perry as “The California Girl” and Sabrina Carpenter as “The Blonde.” The first nickname appears to reference Perry’s hit “California Gurls” and her past feud with Swift, while Carpenter toured with Swift during the Eras Tour and has remained publicly close to the singer.





The profile also appears to refer to Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce, as “Redwood,” although that identification has not been confirmed. A separate description of a friend whose private messages became public during a legal dispute, and who was reportedly absent from Swift’s wedding, has led readers to speculate that it refers to actress Blake Lively.





Not all the aliases have clear matches. “The Critic” is described as someone who criticized Swift and allegedly faced professional and personal fallout. Online speculation has pointed to music writer Eve Barlow and Pitchfork writer Jillian Mapes, but neither identification has been verified. The people described as “The Exec” and “The Person Familiar” also remain unidentified.





Adding to the intrigue, readers spotted bold capital letters hidden throughout the article that spell out “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift’s 2017 single from her Reputation album. The song is closely associated with the period when she faced intense public scrutiny over her dispute with West and Kardashian.





The profile appeared as Swift was also in the headlines for a separate music milestone. She surprised singer Brenda Lee by presenting her with an RIAA Diamond plaque for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” The 1958 recording became the second Christmas song to earn Diamond certification, following Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”