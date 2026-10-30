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Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance

Nelly explained that Swift offered to arrange his private flight.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Nelly said he was so amused by the Swift offer

Taylor Swift sparked a wave of excitement among fans after Nelly revealed that she offered him $50,000 to perform during her 2011 Speak Now World Tour stop in Houston, Texas.


The 51-year-old rapper recently revisited the unexpected invitation during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, sharing how Swift personally called him and asked him to join her for a performance.

According to Nelly, Swift revealed that she and her friends had choreographed a routine to his hit song "Hot in Herre" and wanted him to perform it live at her Houston shows.

Recalling the surprising phone call, Nelly explained that Swift offered to arrange his private flight, hotel accommodations and other expenses. However, she admitted that her budget was limited to just $50,000.


Nelly said he was so amused by the offer that he jokingly asked whether she could put the money in a McDonald's bag. He also made it clear that he would have happily performed without receiving any payment.


The unexpected revelation has reignited fan interest in the memorable musical connection between the two stars. During the 2011 show, Swift and Nelly also performed "Just a Dream," making the collaboration a memorable moment for the fans.

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