Monday, November 9, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, November 9, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
09-NOV-2026
PETROL
-6.59 PKR
Rs. 346.00/ltr
DIESEL
-4.25 PKR
Rs. 378.00/ltr
Headlines
Naik Bostan Khan soldier succumbs to injuries days after Rawalakot police post attack Water drained from Tarbela powerhouse after rock collapse disrupts construction Alaska faces major winter storm as NWS issues four watches Egyptian singer Muslim and Yara Tamer divorce again after family tensions Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss silence feud rumors with reunion Gene therapy cuts epileptic seizures by more than 90% Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum Netflix's 'The Diplomat' sets new streaming record Elon Musk shifts gears as Tesla's 'Cybercab' plans spark Cybertruck shutdown Deadly blaze engulfs residential building in China, killing 14 and injuring dozens in Taiyuan Pakistan to host third Makkah Defense Alliance committee meeting Pakistan security forces uncover two militant hideouts using mosques to store explosives Shocking death of TV anchor Rabia Ahsan puts husband under police investigation DOJ joins Texas lawsuit against Planned Parenthood in $1.8 billion Medicaid fraud case US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Naik Bostan Khan soldier succumbs to injuries days after Rawalakot police post attack Water drained from Tarbela powerhouse after rock collapse disrupts construction Alaska faces major winter storm as NWS issues four watches Egyptian singer Muslim and Yara Tamer divorce again after family tensions Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss silence feud rumors with reunion Gene therapy cuts epileptic seizures by more than 90% Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum Netflix's 'The Diplomat' sets new streaming record Elon Musk shifts gears as Tesla's 'Cybercab' plans spark Cybertruck shutdown Deadly blaze engulfs residential building in China, killing 14 and injuring dozens in Taiyuan Pakistan to host third Makkah Defense Alliance committee meeting Pakistan security forces uncover two militant hideouts using mosques to store explosives Shocking death of TV anchor Rabia Ahsan puts husband under police investigation DOJ joins Texas lawsuit against Planned Parenthood in $1.8 billion Medicaid fraud case US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss silence feud rumors with reunion

The two first met backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013.

Web Desk November 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Their latest appearance together has now reignited excitement among fans

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have sent fans into a frenzy after appearing together at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City putting years of speculation about a possible friendship breakup to rest as the singer cheered on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.


The 36-year-old pop superstar watched the game alongside Kloss and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. Wearing a red striped outfit, Swift celebrated as the Chiefs secured a victory over the New York Jets.

Their unexpected reunion quickly caught fans' attention, marking their first widely reported public appearance together since 2018.


Kloss was last photographed with Swift backstage during the Nashville stop of the singer's Reputation Stadium Tour.


The two first met backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013 and soon became close friends. Their friendship attracted considerable media attention, with both appearing at the fashion show's 2013 and 2014 editions.

Swift performed at the events while Kloss walked the runway. Kloss also appeared alongside several Hollywood stars, including Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne, in Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video in 2015.


Speculation about a possible falling-out between the singer and supermodel grew after they stopped making public appearances together.


The rumors gained momentum in October 2018 when Swift was notably absent from Kloss' wedding to businessman Joshua Kushner.


However, Kloss previously pushed back against the speculation. In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, she said the two friends spoke frequently and encouraged fans not to believe everything they read.


Their latest appearance together has now reignited excitement among fans, with the reunion bringing renewed attention to a friendship that once dominated celebrity headlines.

Recommended

Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding turns into online political moment

Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding turns into online political moment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly planning grand wedding celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly planning grand wedding celebration
Taylor Swift reacts to 'boos' as Travis Kelce loses Super Bowl 2025: Watch

Taylor Swift reacts to 'boos' as Travis Kelce loses Super Bowl 2025: Watch
Taylor Swift jokes about 'Photobombing' herself while Celebrating Travis Kelce's success

Taylor Swift jokes about 'Photobombing' herself while Celebrating Travis Kelce's success
Claim Points Finger at Taylor Swift for San Francisco Super Bowl Defeat

Claim Points Finger at Taylor Swift for San Francisco Super Bowl Defeat
Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers

Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed city ability to host Taylor Swift wedding preparation

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed city ability to host Taylor Swift wedding preparation
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two-year romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two-year romance
Travis Kelce's father reveals surprise gift plan for Taylor Swift's birthday

Travis Kelce's father reveals surprise gift plan for Taylor Swift's birthday
Taylor Swift steals the spotlight with Super Bowl kiss after Kelce's win

Taylor Swift steals the spotlight with Super Bowl kiss after Kelce's win
Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance

Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance
Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus 'Swiftiephylus' named in her honor

Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus 'Swiftiephylus' named in her honor