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Taylor Swift wins first award for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” has received mixed reactions from Swifties. Some fans have praised the production by Max Martin and Shellback, while others have struggled to connect with the lyrics.

Web Desk September 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” has received mixed reactions from Swifties. Some fans have praised the production by Max Martin and Shellback, while others have struggled to connect with the lyrics.

The 36-year-old pop star has not heavily promoted the album, and fans are still waiting for her first live performance of songs from the record.

However, the “Opalite” hitmaker has already won an award for the album’s lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” at the MTV VMAJ.

Taylor Swift won in the Best Solo Artist Video, International category at the Japanese awards show.

Swifties took to social media to celebrate her latest achievement. One fan wrote, “They are teasing the REAL winner in two weeks,” referring to the MTV VMAs, which are scheduled for Sept. 27.

Another fan wrote, “The start of many many wins.”

A third fan said, “THE MUSIC INDUSTRY,” while another congratulated Swift, writing, “Congratulations Taylorrrr, another awards for you.”

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