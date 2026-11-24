'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer teases multiverse crisis

The final trailer confirms Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers and brings the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four together against Doctor Doom.

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, revealing more of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers and the threat that brings the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four together.





Released Monday, the footage sets the stage for the film’s Dec. 18 U.S. theatrical debut, featuring one of the largest superhero crossovers in Marvel’s cinematic history.

Downey, who played Tony Stark for more than a decade before the character died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, returns as the film’s central villain, Victor von Doom. One scene shows Doom stopping Thor’s Stormbreaker with a single hand, offering a glimpse of his formidable power.





The trailer also confirms Evans’ return as Steve Rogers, who appears to have settled into family life with Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell, following the events of Endgame. The couple are shown with their son, suggesting Rogers’ life beyond the Avengers will be central to the story.





However, the arrival of the Fantastic Four appears to draw Rogers back into action. The footage also shows him reuniting with Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan, as the heroes prepare to face Doom.





The film will bring the Avengers, Fantastic Four and characters from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men film series together in a Marvel Studios production for the first time.

Several familiar mutants return, including Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. Channing Tatum also reprises his role as Gambit.





The trailer features confrontations between characters from different teams, including Cyclops and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. In another sequence, Cyclops leads the X-Men against an army of Sentinels, machines designed to hunt mutants. He also delivers the familiar line, “To me, my X-Men,” underscoring his role in the battle.





The footage hints at a threat extending beyond individual heroes, showing two planetary bodies looming over Earth as different realities appear on the verge of colliding. The unfolding crisis could put multiple worlds at risk.





Tom Hiddleston also returns as Loki. The character’s role at the end of the second season of his Disney+ series, in which he takes responsibility for sustaining the multiverse’s timelines, could make him a key figure in the coming conflict.





Hailee Steinfeld appears as Kate Bishop, alongside Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. Both characters are associated with Marvel’s Young Avengers, prompting speculation about the team’s possible introduction, although the trailer does not confirm its formation.





Other returning cast members include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Letitia Wright as Shuri. The Fantastic Four will be played by Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.





Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, return to direct the film. Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote the earlier films with Christopher Markus, wrote the screenplay.





Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters on Dec. 18. Its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, is set for release on Dec. 17, 2027, and is expected to continue the multiverse storyline.