Pakistan's first astronaut Zeeshan Ali set for historic spaceflight

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will join two Chinese astronauts aboard Shenzhou-24, becoming the first Pakistani to travel to space and the first foreign astronaut to visit China's Tiangong Space Station.

JIUQUAN, China: Pakistan is set to make its debut in human spaceflight as astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali prepares to travel aboard China's Shenzhou-24 mission on Wednesday.





The spacecraft is scheduled to lift off at 8:18 a.m. Beijing time (5:18 a.m. Pakistan time) on Nov. 25 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced at a media briefing on Tuesday.





Ali will join Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi as a payload specialist. His participation will make him the first Pakistani national to travel to space and the first foreign astronaut to visit China's Tiangong Space Station.





During the mission, Ali will assist with scientific experiments, install research equipment and take part in scheduled activities aboard the orbital laboratory. His work will include four biotechnology experiments selected by Chinese institutions from more than 300 proposals submitted by Pakistani universities to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).





The experiments focus on research areas related to food security and climate change, according to details previously shared by SUPARCO officials with Reuters. Ali is expected to spend approximately one week aboard the space station before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.





Speaking at the pre-launch briefing, Ali described the journey as a responsibility to represent the entire country rather than just a personal achievement.

"I am going into space carrying the hopes and aspirations of 240 million Pakistanis," he said.





He also highlighted the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and China, describing their friendship as deeper than the oceans and higher than the Himalayas. He said the mission would bring new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in space science and research.

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Preparing for the mission





Reaching this stage required extensive training in China, where Ali prepared for spacecraft operations, life aboard the space station, scientific procedures and emergency situations.





Language training was also part of his preparation. He learned Chinese commands and technical terms used during space operations to communicate effectively with his fellow crew members. Ali said the experience had also helped him develop close relationships with Chinese astronauts.





Chinese authorities made additional arrangements for his stay, including Chinese-English operating manuals and halal meals to meet his language and dietary requirements. A Chinese crew member also described Ali's participation as a shared achievement for both countries in space exploration.





The mission will be commanded by Tang Hongbo, who has previously traveled to the Tiangong Space Station aboard Shenzhou-12 and Shenzhou-17. This flight will mark his third visit to the station. Wu Yi, meanwhile, will serve as flight engineer and undertake his first spaceflight.





A milestone in Pakistan-China cooperation





Ali's selection follows an agreement signed by Pakistan and China in February 2025 to select and train Pakistani astronauts for missions aboard China's space station.





After three rounds of screening and assessment, Ali and Khurram Dawood were selected as astronaut candidates and completed their training in China. Ali was subsequently confirmed for the Shenzhou-24 flight, while Dawood was named as his backup.





The mission will be the first in China's human spaceflight program to carry a foreign astronaut alongside Chinese crew members. It will also mark the first time China's Tiangong Space Station hosts an astronaut from another country.





Preparations for the launch have reached their final stage. The spacecraft and its Long March-2F carrier rocket were transferred to the launch area on Nov. 17, while a full-system rehearsal was completed on Nov. 21.





At Tuesday's briefing, Chinese officials said the spacecraft and rocket were in stable condition, the crew was ready and the space station was operating normally ahead of the scheduled launch.





Ali's flight is expected to give Pakistan a greater role in human spaceflight and international scientific research. It also represents a new phase in the country's space partnership with China, creating opportunities for joint experiments and closer collaboration between researchers in both countries.