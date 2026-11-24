Police arrest two men after intrusion at royal estate

police confirmed that officers responded to reports of an intrusion on Nov. 23 and launched a search operation across the estate.





Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing following a reported intrusion at the Sandringham royal estate, where Prince William and Princess Catherine’s country residence, Anmer Hall, is located.





According to The Express, police confirmed that officers responded to reports of an intrusion on Nov. 23 and launched a search operation across the estate.





A police spokesperson said specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist officers in searching the area.





“Two men were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass. They remain in police custody,” the spokesperson said.





Police added that the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident and that investigations were ongoing.





Anmer Hall was given to William and Catherine as a wedding gift by the late Queen Elizabeth II following their marriage.





The couple have also been staying regularly at Forest Lodge with their children.





Kensington Palace has not issued any public comment on the reported intrusion.