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Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package Seven Gujranwala cops arrested in soldier torture case KP government fires 30 doctors over fake PMDC registrations Oil prices rise after vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; Iran using new tactics against ships Over 1.5 million Pakistani youth face online sexual abuse: UN Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package Seven Gujranwala cops arrested in soldier torture case KP government fires 30 doctors over fake PMDC registrations Oil prices rise after vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; Iran using new tactics against ships Over 1.5 million Pakistani youth face online sexual abuse: UN

Princess Anne leads William and Kate in UK royal popularity survey

A Newsweek report said Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, had moved ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Princess Anne has reportedly overtaken Prince William and Kate Middleton in Britain’s royal popularity rankings, according to the latest YouGov ratings cited in media reports.

A Newsweek report said Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, had moved ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales in the latest public opinion figures.

YouGov tracks public attitudes toward prominent figures, with its ratings offering insights into their favorability among respondents.

During the first quarter of the year, Kate received a favorable rating of 75%, while 10% viewed her unfavorably, giving her a net rating of plus 65. In the latest figures cited in the report, 64% viewed her favorably and 8% unfavorably.

William also recorded a favorable rating of 74% in the first quarter, with 9% viewing him unfavorably. His favorable rating later fell to 62% in the third quarter.

Anne, meanwhile, initially received a favorable rating of 62%. In the third quarter, her favorable rating rose to 67%, while only 7% of respondents viewed her unfavorably. Her net rating stood at plus 60, placing her ahead of William and Kate in the reported rankings.

The figures suggest that Anne’s public standing has strengthened as the popularity ratings of the Prince and Princess of Wales have declined.

However, future surveys will determine whether Anne can maintain her lead over the royal couple.

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