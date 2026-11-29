Pakistan sends army troops to Saudi Arabia amid security concerns

Khawaja Asif sees off the troops as they depart under an existing defense cooperation framework, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to the kingdom’s security.

Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security as a contingent of Pakistani Army personnel departed for the kingdom under an existing defense cooperation framework, the military’s media wing said Sunday.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Defense Minister Khawaja Asif attended a farewell ceremony for the troops as the chief guest.





Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Omer Ahmed Bukhari, Lahore Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Muhammad Omer Bashir and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki were also present, along with senior civilian and military officials.





The ISPR said the deployment reflected Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity amid evolving regional security challenges.





The contingent will perform its assigned duties in Saudi Arabia under existing agreements and the established framework for bilateral defense cooperation, the statement added.









Reaffirming the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries, the military’s media wing also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to the security of the kingdom and the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques.





The deployment is expected to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities and further deepen cooperation between the two countries, the ISPR said.



