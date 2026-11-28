Gas cylinder explosion destroys residential building in Karachi’s Mahmoodabad

The explosion sparked a fire and caused the building to partially collapse.

KARACHI: A powerful gas cylinder explosion caused a fire and destroyed a one-storey residential building near Ambala Bakery in Karachi’s Mahmoodabad neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 28, prompting Rescue 1122 teams, firefighters and police to rush to the scene.

According to reports, the blast triggered a fire and caused the building to collapse, raising concerns that people could be trapped beneath the rubble.

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Rescue personnel and other emergency workers arrived shortly after receiving reports of the explosion and began relief operations, while local residents safely rescued two people from the house. Firefighters were also called in to control the blaze, while police officers secured the area.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho directed senior police officials to reach the site immediately and assist rescue teams.





He also instructed authorities to coordinate with Rescue 1122, fire departments and other emergency agencies to ensure smooth rescue operations, secure the affected area and maintain traffic flow.





The police chief further ordered officials to use all available resources to search for anyone potentially trapped under the debris and ensure that injured people receive immediate medical attention.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson confirmed that emergency teams had reached the location following reports of the explosion. Firefighters were also dispatched to assist with the response.





Authorities said the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and investigation teams would examine the site after the rescue operation is completed to determine the exact nature and cause of the explosion. Police said preliminary information suggested that the incident was caused by a gas cylinder explosion.