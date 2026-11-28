Afghan Shagai Middle School blast kills 10 children, injures 110 in mining depot explosion

The blast occurred near Shagai Middle School in Asadabad.

Earlier reports said seven bodies had been taken to a hospital in Asadabad

At least 10 school children were killed and 110 others injured on Saturday, Nov. 28, when an accidental explosion ripped through an explosives depot near a school in Asadabad, eastern Afghanistan, as mining explosives were being prepared, authorities said.





The blast occurred near Shagai Middle School in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, while workers were preparing explosives for mining operations and blasting rocks, provincial officials said.

Deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said preliminary findings suggested the explosion resulted from "negligence and carelessness" at the explosives storage site.





Sami-ul-Haq Bayan, head of Kunar province's Information and Culture Department, told AFP that the explosion happened near the school, causing panic among students and nearby residents.





Earlier reports said seven bodies had been taken to a hospital in Asadabad. An AFP journalist at the hospital saw injured children between the ages of 8 and 15 receiving treatment.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani later confirmed that the death toll had risen to at least 10 students, while 110 others were injured. Provincial officials warned that the number of casualties could increase.





Latifullah, a school employee who declined to provide his last name, described the terrifying moments after the explosion.

"It was around 10 o'clock in the morning when an explosion erupted from that house, followed by screams of schoolchildren," he said. "People scattered in every direction."





A local resident named Aliurahman told AFP that he helped carry injured people to the hospital. "When we arrived here, wounded children were lying on the ground," he said.





Abdullah, the father of one injured student, said his son and cousins had become trapped beneath a collapsed roof following the explosion.





"My nephews are fine, but we took my son to the hospital, and thank God, he is doing better now," he said.





The explosion has raised serious concerns about the safety of explosives storage facilities operating near schools and residential areas.