Hangu operation leaves three suspected terrorists dead after 40-minute gunbattle

Intelligence agencies had been monitoring the suspected militants' movements for several days.

Security personnel came under heavy gunfire when the suspects spotted the approaching teams

HANGU: Three suspected militants were killed after opening fire on security personnel during a joint counterterrorism operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Hangu police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.





The intelligence-led operation took place near Neelum Mountain along Company Road, within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station, following reports that members of Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP) were hiding in the area and preparing attacks against police and other law enforcement agencies.





According to police officials, intelligence agencies had been monitoring the suspected militants' movements for several days before authorities decided to launch the operation to prevent a potential attack.





Security personnel came under heavy gunfire when the suspects spotted the approaching teams. CTD officers and district police returned fire in self-defense, leading to an intense exchange that lasted approximately 35 to 40 minutes.





The encounter left three suspected militants dead, while several others escaped during the gunfight. Security forces subsequently launched a search operation to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspects.





Police identified one of the deceased as Khalfan Ahmed, son of Nazir Ahmed, who belonged to Bannu. Authorities said the identities of the remaining two suspects were still being verified.

According to the CTD, Khalfan Ahmed was a wanted suspect allegedly linked to multiple terrorist incidents. Police further said that the three men were connected to attacks that killed Deputy Superintendent of Police Diyar Khan and 10 other police personnel, while more than 15 officers sustained injuries.





During the operation, security teams seized three submachine guns (SMGs) and nine ammunition magazines from the suspects, police said.





Government vehicles were also damaged during the exchange of gunfire, according to officials. The search operation remained underway as law enforcement personnel continued efforts to track down the suspects who fled the scene.